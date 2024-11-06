Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dollar General traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $78.78, with a volume of 1729289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.