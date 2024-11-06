DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.51 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $418.57 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,178.23 or 0.99839172 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,172.23 or 0.99831101 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00447898 USD and is up 28.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $15,308,342.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.