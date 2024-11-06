Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.53 and last traded at $143.53, with a volume of 668462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.32.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 40.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.