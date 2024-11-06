Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lifted by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 16.5% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 241,475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

