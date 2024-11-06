Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
DCOMP stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.
