Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOMP stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

