Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Digital Realty Trust stock on November 1st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.15, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.