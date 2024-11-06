Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

