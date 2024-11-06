Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DVN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

