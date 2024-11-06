Dennis M. Weibling Purchases 215,053 Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling bought 215,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $473,116.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,884 shares in the company, valued at $857,744.80. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Palladyne AI Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of PDYN stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.30.
Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 893.88%.
Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Company Profile
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.