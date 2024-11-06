Dennis M. Weibling Purchases 215,053 Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling bought 215,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $473,116.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,884 shares in the company, valued at $857,744.80. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of PDYN stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.30.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 893.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palladyne AI stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI Corp. ( NASDAQ:PDYN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Palladyne AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

