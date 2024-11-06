Degen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.60 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Degen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $112.60 million and $38.35 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74,495.57 or 1.00134122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,094.21 or 0.98250471 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00912451 USD and is up 13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $31,121,632.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.