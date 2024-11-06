Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,443 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,443 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $62,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 57,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

