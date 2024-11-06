Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.25. 16,557,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,396,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.09. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $369.05 and a twelve month high of $503.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

