Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) is Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rosalind Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,224,895 shares during the quarter. Cybin accounts for about 6.0% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cybin worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 13.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,403 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $5,770,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Cybin Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cybin ( NYSE:CYBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cybin from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cybin Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

