CyberConnect (CYBER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $82.90 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges. CyberConnect has a market cap of $82.90 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,029.58 or 0.99992089 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,794.63 or 0.98324037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.9972979 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $21,312,479.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

