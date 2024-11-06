CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.04 and a twelve month high of $308.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.59 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

