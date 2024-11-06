CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

