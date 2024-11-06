CV Advisors LLC Purchases 927 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CV Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

