Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $122.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 5098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.58.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

