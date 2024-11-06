CSX (CSX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CSX Stock Up 2.0 %
CSX stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
