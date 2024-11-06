CSX (CSX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

