CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $14.60 on Tuesday, reaching $378.75. 92,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.71. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $398.80.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

