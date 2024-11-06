CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ CSWI traded up $14.60 on Tuesday, reaching $378.75. 92,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.71. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $398.80.
Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
