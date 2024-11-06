CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $407.27 and last traded at $400.10, with a volume of 5154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

