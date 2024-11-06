Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

