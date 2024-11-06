Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10. Approximately 92,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 157,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.
Cronos Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
