Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.60. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 3,558 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $136.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

