Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

