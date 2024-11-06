Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 461.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 224,524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,206,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 367,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.