Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.