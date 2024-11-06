Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $279.51 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.60.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.