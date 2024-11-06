Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

