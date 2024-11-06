Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 602.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,182,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

