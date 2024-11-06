Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWP opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

