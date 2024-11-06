Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,934.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $671,324. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

