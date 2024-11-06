Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IJH opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.