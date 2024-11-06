Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,988,000.

IJS opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

