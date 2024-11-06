Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $41.32 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $293.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $240.97 and a one year high of $296.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

