Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:BDI Earnings

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$6.97 and a twelve month high of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$59,023.60. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

