Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,020 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

