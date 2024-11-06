Contrasting Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust -0.39% -0.09% -0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $349.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 4.70 $7.71 million ($0.09) -208.78

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -2,055.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

