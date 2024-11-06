Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 28.7% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.17.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.7 %

MA stock traded up $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.16. 752,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $384.30 and a 1 year high of $527.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

