Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 76 504 740 8 2.51

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.71% -164.79% -26.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $3.01 billion $70.67 million 17.80

Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies rivals beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

