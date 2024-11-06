Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,784. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Confluent Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $193,403,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $181,075,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.