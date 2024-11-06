Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $9.29 on Wednesday, hitting $588.78. 1,228,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $592.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.