Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,997 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 388,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,044,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,414,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.44. 346,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $281.48 and a 52-week high of $398.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

