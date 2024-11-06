Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 109,881 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 216.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $50.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

