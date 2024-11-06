Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after buying an additional 1,145,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 102,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

