Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,170. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.43.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

