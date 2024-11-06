Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,168 ($28.22) and last traded at GBX 2,174 ($28.30), with a volume of 73878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,178 ($28.35).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.77) to GBX 3,800 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.96) to GBX 3,050 ($39.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Computacenter Trading Up 1.8 %
Computacenter Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,733.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Computacenter news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.10), for a total value of £13,000,006.08 ($16,922,684.30). In related news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.10), for a total value of £13,000,006.08 ($16,922,684.30). Also, insider Pauline Campbell acquired 8,900 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,470 ($32.15) per share, with a total value of £219,830 ($286,162.46). 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Computacenter
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.
