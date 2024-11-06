Compound (COMP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $385.42 million and approximately $45.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $43.60 or 0.00058599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,759 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

Buying and Selling Compound

