Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.68. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 10,433 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

