Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $100.98 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $100.98 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,249,880 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

